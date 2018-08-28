Mother, father and son all face charges following alleged clash with deputies

York County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of York County Coast Star York County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of York County Coast Star

By Donna Buttarazzi, York County Coast Star • August 28, 2018 4:46 pm

A mother and her 19-year-old son were arrested on a number of charges including disorderly conduct following a dispute with York County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night in Arundel.

Lisa Petrin, 49, of Arundel was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. Her son, David Patoine, 19, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of bail conditions. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Log Cabin Road and Old Post Road in Arundel at approximately 12:30 a.m. for a report of several juveniles “putting rope” in front of passing vehicles, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Officers allegedly located juveniles having a party at a residence on Log Cabin Road, and in the course of investigating the traffic complaint, found that some of the juveniles at the residence were underage and alcohol was being consumed.

King said David Patoine had consumed alcohol and was on active bail conditions for a previous offense. In March, Patoine was issued a summons by Biddeford police for disorderly conduct and a minor consuming alcohol, according to police records.

While deputies say they were in the process of issuing Patoine a summons for underage drinking Saturday night, his mother, Lisa Petrin, arrived to drive him home. Deputies say she began to “yell and scream” at the deputies, and the situation quickly escalated with Petrin ordered back into her vehicle and given a disorderly conduct warning. Deputies said this seemed to “incite her son and he began to yell and scream at deputies.” This resulted in his arrest for disorderly conduct.

Petrin then sped away, and fled to her home with a deputy following her, as she drove erratically at one point swerving and narrowly missing the police cruiser, King said.

Petrin’s husband Frank Patoine began yelling at the deputies from inside the family’s home and threatened them saying “I got a 22,” according to King.

Frank Patoine, 55, was issued a summons for obstructing justice during the incident.

Petrin was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, criminal threatening and refusing to sign a written summons. She posted $1,000 bail and was released.

David Patoine was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of bail conditions.

All three are scheduled to appear in Biddeford District Court on Oct. 3.

