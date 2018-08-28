Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Here's what's happening in Maine today.

–The city council on Monday night approved fining anyone responsible for piling additional snow onto a public walkway this winter.

Two ordinance changes can fine anyone up to $100 for piling additional snow — either by shoveling or another means — or not removing the piled snow from streets and sidewalks near their property, as well as public areas.

–Gov. Paul LePage was back in the Blaine House and resting Monday after a weekend health episode, according to a spokesman.

It was unclear when the governor returned to Augusta, and his office still hasn’t characterized the “discomfort” that led him to seek medical treatment on Saturday evening.

LePage’s office notified Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, on Saturday that the governor was being hospitalized. Thibodeau would serve as acting governor if LePage were incapacitated.

–A recent report from a national trade publication cast some doubt on whether an Amtrak decision about rail safety might mean the end of the passenger train connection from Maine to Boston.

But the head of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority and an Amtrak spokesman told the Bangor Daily News Monday the service is not in jeopardy.

The Downeaster is exempted in Maine from needing to install the automated braking technology sought as a nationwide standard by Amtrak, and will continue to undergo regular safety evaluations to ensure it is not necessary in the future.

–The Bangor City Council approved a zone change Monday night that will allow a local social services organization to operate the city’s first family shelter in more than a decade.

The vote means 114 Somerset St. can be rezoned, allowing a five-bedroom home at that address to be renovated into a two-family emergency shelter for families struggling with homelessness.

Mayor Ben Sprague applauded Families and Children Together for their efforts because he said the need for a family shelter in Bangor is “tremendous.”

–The Bangor High School football team hasn’t won a game since 2015.

New head coach Dave Morris knows the Rams must find a new identity as they attempt to get back on track with a young roster in the always-tough Class A North division.

–To hear John Babine tell it, Harbor Park and Marina is home to a rare kind of Americana.

The parking lot at the marina is usually full most evenings. Visitors throw around frisbees, bask in the sunlight and breezes off the Union River and a food shack in the park does a brisk business in hamburgers and fries.

“It reminds me of something that you see in old black-and-white movies,” said Babine, the city’s assistant harbormaster.

The only thing missing is a way to connect the space to downtown, and now the city is considering extending a walking trail to do just that.

–The Sea Dogs began their final home stand of the season Monday night, and they did so with a rare treat: Two Boston Red Sox players starting for Portland simultaneously in six years.

As the Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate, Portland sees Boston players coming through town a few times each year, as big league players rehabilitating from injuries get back into game shape against minor league competition.

But the last time two Boston players took Hadlock Field on the same night was July 6, 2012, when outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury and Ryan Sweeney came to play in Portland.

Monday night’s game was also the first time in Sea Dogs history when a big league pitcher and catcher — a full battery — started for Portland on the same night.

–The Sea Dogs are also at home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week for 7 p.m. games before ending their season on the road.

In other news…

Maine

The aftermath of police exploding a man’s house with a bomb robot

Farmer’s Almanac predicts Maine is in for a long, snowy winter

Biologists expect busy bait sites as Maine bear hunting season begins

Bangor

Prosecution rests in Bethea murder trial, defendant to take stand Tuesday

UMaine offers reward for information on ‘nasty’ political graffiti on MLK plaza

Watch this eighth-grader build a model of the Bangor Opera House out of Legos

Business

Financial recovery proves painful for Maine hospital group

New Jackson Lab facility could be catalyst to grow biotech business in Ellsworth

Business is booming at Maine shipyard, with hundreds more to be hired, captain says

Politics

Child welfare bills could have unintended impact, some warn

Maine residents protest Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

All four Maine candidates for governor say Question 1 is a bad idea

Opinion

John McCain worked with others, evolved and stood for truth. That shouldn’t be unusual.

T-Mobile merger could be a gamechanger for broadband connectivity

Belfast salmon farm can complement Maine’s seafood industry

Sports

Georgia driver claims victory in 45th Oxford 250

Maine teen helps blind baseball team to victory

Tom Brady hangs up on radio interview after too many Alex Guerrero questions

