August 29, 2018
Washington County man charged with falsely reporting outboard motor theft

Stock image | Pexels
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

A Washington County man has been arrested on charges he falsely reported the theft of two outboard motors that he owned worth $60,000, police said Tuesday.

Dean Langton, 50, of Addison was charged Monday with class C attempted theft by deception and class E filing a false report, Hancock County sheriffs said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s detectives Steve McFarland and Frank Jennings arrested Langton at his home without incident. The false report was filed Aug. 20.

The investigation is continuing. Langton’s bail was $20,000 cash, and he is due in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court Oct. 2.

Comments

