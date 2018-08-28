Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

By Christopher Bouchard • August 28, 2018 2:12 pm

LIMESTONE, Maine — Workers at Maine Military Authority and Loring Industries recently completed a lengthy bus renovation project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Education. As a result, more than 50 MMA employees have been released and the state-operated MMA is shutting down operations.

“As part of the process of winding down operations, MMA will no longer be able to contract for school bus refurbishment and has reached out to school districts to inform them of the changes in their operations,” states a press release the Maine Department of Education issued Aug. 21.

The MBTA project involved overhauling 32 buses that will be used for public transportation in the Boston area, and began with a $19 million contract in 2014. Unanticipated budget shortfalls lead to Gov. Paul LePage and state lawmakers approving an additional $7 million to save the contract and jobs for MMA.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “MMA completes MBTA bus contract, releases more than 50 employees,” an article by The County staff writer Christopher Bouchard, please follow this link to The County online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.