1st case of West Nile confirmed in Maine this year

James Gathany | CDC via AP James Gathany | CDC via AP

The Associated Press • August 28, 2018 7:08 am

Maine health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus.

According to a report by the Maine Center for Disease and Prevention, a person from Cumberland County tested positive for the virus. The results were collected two weeks ago.

The Maine CDC says the patient probably contracted the disease out of state. Four cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed this season in Massachusetts. There have been confirmed cases in Connecticut this season as well.

While most people infected with the virus show no symptoms, others can develop fever, headache, body aches and stiffness.

Officials say one of the best ways to avoid mosquito bites is to get rid of standing water and to wear insect repellent.

