L.L. Bean holds ‘Dog Days of August’ event to raise money, celebrate pups

By CBS 13 • August 27, 2018 1:23 pm

Updated: August 27, 2018 1:50 pm

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean’s Freeport campus was filled with four-legged Mainers this weekend for the 8th Annual Dog Days of August event.

“This event is an opportunity to bring out the family dog for games and food, while also supporting a number of organizations in the state,” said Brandon Hillard, an L.L. Bean Customer Service Representative.

The event included a 5K run, live music and dog competitions.

“The competitions today are run through the DockDogs group,” Hillard said.

The competitions included a long jump, highest jump and fastest dog. Organizers say that proceeds from the 5K go directly toward the Coastal Humane Society and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Other proceeds from the sales of dog-related items at the store went toward helping the Planet Dog Foundation, which helps train service dogs.

Organizers say that the event is a perfect way to entertain the entire family.

“It’s huge, and you see how much joy these animals bring to families, and LL Bean is very family-friendly, so it’s a great event that we’re happy to sponsor,” Hillard said.

