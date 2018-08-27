Jonesport man found safe, police say

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 27, 2018 9:51 am

Updated: August 27, 2018 10:30 am

Maine State Police say a Jonesport man, missing overnight from his home, has been found and that he is safe.

Troopers and the Maine Warden Service searched overnight with dogs for Stanley Reynolds, 53, who had left his Feeney Street home on foot at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Troopers located him this morning, although they are not saying where,” said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Reynolds, who had been reported missing by his wife, has a medical issue — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — that requires medical attention.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.