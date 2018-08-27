Down East
Jonesport man found safe, police say

Maine State Police | BDN
Steven Reynolds of Jonesport.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Updated:

Maine State Police say a Jonesport man, missing overnight from his home, has been found and that he is safe.

Troopers and the Maine Warden Service searched overnight with dogs for Stanley Reynolds, 53, who had left his Feeney Street home on foot at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

“Troopers located him this morning, although they are not saying where,” said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Reynolds, who had been reported missing by his wife, has a medical issue — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — that requires medical attention.

