University of Maine Black Bear Sports
August 27, 2018
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | LePage Hospitalized | Florida Mall Shooting | John McCain
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

Saint Mary’s tips UMaine soccer time in overtime

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
Saint Mary's defeated UMaine 2-1 in overtime in a women's soccer game on Sunday.

BURLINGTON, Vermont — Jaylen Crim caused a turnover and then broke loose for a goal at 98:38 in overtime to lift the Saint Mary’s Gaels to a 2-1 women’s soccer victory over the University of Maine Black Bears in the second game of the TD Bank Classic on Sunday.

Maine slipped to 0-2-1 while Saint Mary’s improved to 2-2-0.

Maine’s Priscilla Domingo scored the game’s first goal in the first half when she took a Hannah Bamford cross and lofted a shot past goalkeeper Maleah Milner at 32:06.

Saint Mary’s equalized at 54:03 in the second half when Jordyn Cunningham headed in an assist from Crim.

Goalkeeper Annalena Kriebisch finished with three saves for Maine and Milner had four for Saint Mary’s.

Maine had a slight edge in shots, 11-10.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like