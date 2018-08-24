State Police respond to unrelated crashes in Oxbow, Masardis

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Melissa Lizotte , Special to County Faces • August 24, 2018 10:05 am

OXBOW and MASARDIS, Maine — Maine State Police responded to two separate crashes in Oxbow and Masardis on Thursday evening, Aug. 23, one involving a tractor trailer from outside the region and the other an Ashland resident.

At approximately 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, state police received notification that a tractor trailer logging truck had gone off the roadway on Route 11 just south of the Oxbow Road in Oxbow. Corporal Dennis Quint responded shortly afterwards.

Scott McKissick, 46, of Weston, Maine, stated he had been driving since 11 a.m. the previous day and fell asleep at the wheel, according to Quint. McKissick’s truck went off the right side of the road, causing him to crash into the ditch.

McKissick had not been wearing his seatbelt and his head struck the right side of the windshield, causing the windshield to break. Emergency medical services transported him to The Aroostook Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. A Presque Isle towing company towed the truck, which is owned by the Brookton, Maine-based company Wanna Bee Trucking.

