August 24, 2018
L.L. Bean donating $3 million to National Parks Foundation

    Shopper Donald McGrath of Stony Brook, N.Y., leaves the L.L. Bean store in Freeport on Friday.
The Associated Press

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is providing $3 million to the National Park Foundation’s effort to encourage people to get outside and explore some of the more than 400 national parks.

It’s called the “Find Your Park” initiative. L.L. Bean’s great-grandson, Chairman Shawn Gorman, said the partnership makes perfect sense because both organizations are committed to getting people outdoors.

Bean last year launched its “Be an Outsider” campaign that focuses on getting back to the company’s outdoor roots. Executives said at the time that involved a re-examination of all facets of operations, including corporate giving.

Spokesman Mac McKeever said the donation will be made in annual installments over three years. It’s on top of a $1 million donation to the park foundation in 2012.

