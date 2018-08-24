Business
August 24, 2018
Canadian firm plans to buy 4 Maine hydro plants

The Otis power station is described by owner Eagle Creek Renewable Energy as a 10,350-kilowatt hydroelectric plant located on the west bank of the Androscoggin River in the town of Livermore. The plant, one of four in the Jay area purchased from Verso in 2016, is expected to be soon sold to a Canadian company.
The Associated Press

JAY, Maine — A Canadian power company says it expects to purchase dozens of hydroelectric plants across the U.S. by the end of the year — including four in Maine.

The plants are located in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls and are currently operated by Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC. The Sun Journal reports Ontario Power Generation announced on Aug. 9 it had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Hudson Clean Energy partners and others to acquire 100 percent of the equity of Eagle Creek.

[Verso sells power generators for $62 million]

New Jersey-based Eagle Creek owns 63 hydroelectric facilities in the U.S. and has 216 megawatts of in-service capacity.

Ontario Power says it plans to retain Eagle Creek’s management team and operational employees.

