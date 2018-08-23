Landlord, tenant with guns thwart burglars in Limington, police say

York County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13 York County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • August 23, 2018 3:46 pm

The York County Sheriff’s Office said an armed landlord and an armed tenant caught two suspected burglars red-handed in Limington on Tuesday.

Deputies say a second-floor tenant of an apartment building on Ossipee Trail heard glass breaking in the landlord’s first floor apartment at around 10:30 a.m.

The tenant told deputies she called the landlord, who said he was on his way home.

Another tenant heard the commotion, and armed with a shotgun, went to the first-floor apartment to investigate, according to deputies.

Around the same time, deputies say the landlord arrived home and got his rifle and joined in the search for the intruders with the tenant.

Deputies say the pair found two suspected burglars in an adjacent barn and confronted them. They held the intruders and called police.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Daniel Marcus Washington, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Portland.

They were both charged with burglary, theft, and aggravated criminal mischief.

Washington is being held at the York County Jail on $7,000 cash bail.

The teen was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. The juvenile is not eligible for bail.

