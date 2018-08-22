Police continue search for suspect in Presque Isle chase

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 3:12 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — As of Wednesday, authorities are still looking for Brandon Green, the 22-year-old man accused of leading police on a car chase Saturday, Aug. 18, that ended in a crash in Presque Isle.

Green was being sought by the police on an arrest warrant for violating probation from charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Those charges stemmed from a 2014 incident where Green and two juveniles were accused of threatening at gunpoint a newspaper delivery driver, who they believed was someone else, in Mapleton.

Presque Isle Police officers encountered Green Saturday when they responded to a report of a fight at an apartment on State Street in Presque Isle, said Presque Isle police chief Matt Irwin.

