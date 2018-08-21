Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 21, 2018 7:45 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s throughout the state, with sunny skies.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

–Behind the Shaws on Main Street and down the sloping grass of Second Street park, a low-slung concrete wall cuts along the park’s wooded boundary.

It’s referred to as “the wall,” and it has grown into one the city’s more popular outdoor hangouts this summer — mostly for teenagers, but also adults whose drinking and rowdy behavior spurred the police department to increase its patrols of the area. Absent a crime, however, there’s only so much cops can do. “The park is there to be enjoyed by the public,” Officer Dan Gastia said.

But the city can change the park.

–More than 125 dead seals have washed ashore since Aug. 12, but experts are still no closer to determining what has caused the mass “die off.”

“There have been no results yet to say what’s going on,” Lynda Doughty of the Harpswell-based nonprofit Marine Mammals of Maine said Monday. “Other media speculation is that pollution is causing the die-off [but] no conclusive tests have been returned on southern Maine seals.”

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Boston’s Double-A minor league affiliate has a lot to do with the big league team’s potentially record-breaking run this year, and the latest sign came Monday night, when Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez came to Portland to pitch as he works his way back from an injury.

He may not be the last Boston contributor to come through Portland before the Sox wrap up their season, as a number of starters are battling injuries, including ace pitcher Chris Sale, catcher Christian Vazquez and third baseman Rafael Devers.

In addition to being a frequent stopover for Sox stars rehabbing from injuries, the Boston’s starting outfield consists entirely of former Sea Dogs: Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

–For many years, most domestic violence offenders have been required as part of their probation to attend anger management classes or some type of psychological counseling. However, anger management and counseling have not been shown to reduce reoffense rates, while there’s evidence that those who complete batterers’ intervention programs are less likely to assault their partners again.

A new law, LD 525, which passed the Maine Legislature in June and became law without the governor’s signature, will provide the first public financial support for batterers’ intervention programs in Maine, allowing the programs to enroll offenders without the means to pay.

Courtesy of Maine Natural Areas Program Courtesy of Maine Natural Areas Program

–Unicorns are alive and well in Maine. The unicorn root, that is.

This summer the Maine Natural Areas Program documented about 300 flowering stems of the the unicorn root (Aletris farinosa) in a damp Bowdoin field, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry — 130 years after it was believed to have gone extinct in the state. The root has been used in traditional remedies for stomach aches, colic, dysentery, menstrual cramps, body pain and as a laxative.

–Dr. Stephen Pfister did what many Mainers and tourists alike do each summer — visit Islesboro. But rather than take the ferry from Lincolnville, the 67-year-old Bangor pathologist simply swam the 3 miles from the mainland to the island.

The feat was in preparation for Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Maine half-triathlon in Old Orchard Beach, where 2,500 competitors will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run a 13.1 mile half marathon.

–Now that the temperatures outside have finally become tolerable again, make the most of what’s left of Maine’s summer months. Swing by the Rick Swan Trail System, a mountain biking and wildlife watching destination located on Perch Pond in Old Town with more than eight miles of intersecting single-track trails. This is a moderate to strenuous adventure, and a mountain bike, not a road bike, is absolutely required.

In other news…

Maine

A pit bull named Angel kept Washington County fire from being worse

New regulations allow Bucksport its first ‘tiny house’

State Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Presque Isle

Bangor

Witness contradicts self-defense scenario in fatal Ohio Street shooting

Hermon’s Marseille to play basketball at Illinois junior college

Kids in Maine are more likely to get cancer, and no one really knows why

Business

Maine shipyard to hold job fair as it looks to fill 200 positions

State loosens restrictions on teen workers

With tight labor market, Maine looks to help former inmates get hired

Politics

Democrat accused of sexual misconduct resigns Maine House seat

Watchdog finds no proof that LePage punished sawmill owners who criticized him

The Maine Legislature seems finally ready to return

Opinion

Jail shouldn’t be only option for youth with behavioral health needs

Opioid abuse over? If only that were true

Poliquin hides from his health care record

Sports

Kluber, Indians top Porcello, Red Sox

Ken Ralph named UMaine director of athletics

Kate Hall named assistant track coach at Saint Joseph’s

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.