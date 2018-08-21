Police nab Caribou man, seize meth

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

By Christopher Bouchard • August 21, 2018 2:28 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou Police on Tuesday charged Nathan Corbin, 26, of Caribou with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs and operating after suspension after seizing 66 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to the department’s Aug. 21 press release, Officer Keith Ouellette stopped Corbin on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m., after finding his vehicle was unregistered.

Upon learning Corbin’s license was under suspension, police seized the meth along with drug paraphernalia, an undisclosed amount of cash and even the vehicle itself: a 2002 BMW.

