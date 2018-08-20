Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018: Our plastic problem, Kavanaugh a fair jurist, revoke my security clearance

August 20, 2018 11:23 am

Kavanaugh a fair jurist

Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh start soon. The Senate should confirm him to the U.S. Supreme Court with bipartisan support.

Kavanaugh’s experience, accomplishments and character have proven themselves over his entire career and validate his qualifications for this position.

Kavanaugh has an extensive track record as a fair jurist on issues ranging from religious liberty to the regulatory state. His experience on the bench is superior and has ultimately prepared him for the Supreme Court. His accomplishments are extraordinary, and he has written nearly 300 opinions. His character is one of a kind. Kavanaugh is a man of integrity and demonstrates great value. He is honest, true, noble, trustworthy and fair.

Given Kavanaugh’s legal expertise, extraordinary professional career and commitment to the Constitution, the Senate should work to confirm him as a member of the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh meets all the qualifications of what the Senate should be looking for in terms of a confirmation process.

Sen. Andre Cushing

Newport

Call the strongman’s bluff

The following observations are from the diary of Bella Fromm, a prominent journalist who was German and Jewish, and living in Berlin until she emigrated to America in 1938.

“The secret of these so-called supermen is bluff; their potent formula is to weaken through fear. Their courage is the courage of the stronger who overrun the weaker. Call their bluff, stand up against them before it is too late, and it will all melt away. They are only men, cruel men, power-greedy men; and they can be disposed of the way any band of criminals is disposed of.”

Carol Maryan-George

East Machias

Our plastic problem

We have a serious problem. We’re adding more than 8 million tons of plastic to the ocean each year, fueled by the annual production of 300 million tons of single-use plastics. Over a million animals die each year as a result, including one whale that died after ingesting 80 plastic bags, and another that died with 64 pounds of garbage in his digestive tract.

Plastic is found in the most remote areas on Earth, including the deepest parts of our oceans, and it’s estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. Studies show that it’s contaminating Maine waters and seafood, too. To quote the Marine and Environmental Research Institute, “No one expected to find that much plastic in ‘pristine’ Maine waters, let alone amounts on par with those in heavily industrialized coastal areas.”

Plastic fibers, largely created by the erosion of plastic trash and microfibers that come off synthetic materials (nylon, spandex, polyester, etc.) in the wash, are the main type of debris found in seafood. They’re also in 83 percent of tap water and more than 90 percent of bottled water.

Our planet’s health is dependent upon the health of our oceans. We must take action toward creating a more sustainable world, and mustn’t underestimate the power of our choices. As Jane Goodall has said, “Never forget that every single day that you live you make a difference, you impact the world, and you have a choice as to what kind of impact you’re going to make.”

Rebecca Tripp

Searsport

Dodge for House District 97

Jan Dodge has the ability, time and dedication to be an effective representative for all of us in Belfast. Her openness for Maine Allcare, her support of renewable energy development, and her support for the state funding 55 percent of the cost of K-12 education are what make her the better candidate. As an elder on a fixed income, I most appreciate her support for stabilizing property tax rates in House District 97. Dodge, a Democrat, definitely gets my vote in November.

Miriam Watkins

Belfast

Tax carbon emissions

The BDN’s excellent Aug. 11 editorial pointed out the many ways in which we know that the climate is changing, here in Maine and around the world.

But, alas, the BDN offered no solution to the problem. We continue to pump carbon dioxide and other emissions into the atmosphere, pumping out pollution and increasing the thickness of Earth’s greenhouse gas blanket, causing climate change effects worldwide.

What is necessary for Congress and the president to agree on is a law that puts a steadily rising price on carbon fuels. Economists worldwide agree that it would stimulate innovation in every kind of way to reduce power wastage and to invent new ways of generating clean power. This, in turn, would stimulate the economy and add many new jobs.

The best and fairest way to do this is with carbon fee and dividend. The fee would be imposed on all owners of coal mines, oil and gas wells. The dividend would be returned to every household on an equitable basis.

This policy has aspects that make it attractive to Republicans and Democrats. Similar schemes for pricing carbon fuels are already being enacted in many countries around the world. Are we going to make America great by ignoring the most urgent issue of our time, with Congress unwilling to take action, and the president a climate change denier? Or is America going to be too late for our children and grandchildren?

Peter Garrett

State coordinator

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Winslow

Poliquin attack ad

I found Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s recent television ad attacking Jared Golden, his opponent for re-election to the 2nd Congressional District seat, to be inaccurate and misleading in the extreme, typical of a Poliquin campaign ad.

While in the Middle East as a U.S. Marine, Golden faced enemy gunfire and went toward it with his fellow Marines. While in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, Poliquin saw reporters coming toward him and dodged into a bathroom to hide.

Which man would you rather have representing you in Congress?

Stephen Hall

Brooks

Revoke my security clearance

I’m 88 years old. I’m an Army veteran who served in Korea beginning in December 1951. I had top secret clearance. I would be honored if President Donald Trump would add my name to the list of people who have asked him to cancel their security clearances.

Charlie Cameron

Addison