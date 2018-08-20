NH man accused of killing wife, father

Dover Police Department photo courtesy of CBS 13 Dover Police Department photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • August 20, 2018 11:04 pm

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Police in New Hampshire have made an arrest in what they say is a double murder case Monday.

Investigators say 44-year-old Jeramie Colella has been charged with second degree murder for the deaths of his wife, 43-year-old Joanna Colella, and his father, 69-year-old Francis Colella.

The two bodies were found at 18 Tideview Drive in Dover Monday morning, police said. The causes of death are not being released until autopsies can be performed, police said.

Jeramie Colella is expected to appear in Strafford County Superior Court Tuesday.

