Man faces felony charges after Phippsburg crash

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 1:26 pm

A 32-year-old Lewiston man faces felony charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a head-on collision Sunday morning in Phippsburg that sent a 69-year-old Warren woman to the hospital.

Dustin Jacobs is charged with operating after license suspension causing an accident with injury, driving to endanger, operating under the influence with two prior convictions and aggravated leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, Phippsburg police Chief John Skroski said Monday.

Jacobs was allegedly headed north on Route 209 just before 10:30 a.m. when the 2008 GMC pickup truck he was driving struck a 2013 Honda CRV that was headed to Popham Beach, according to Skroski.

A 69-year-old passenger was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with a neck injury, while the driver, her 70-year-old husband, also of Warren, was uninjured.

Skroski said Jacobs’ truck crossed the centerline and struck the Honda in the southbound lane.

When police arrived, Jacobs had allegedly fled the scene. Skroski said he went to the house where he believed Jacobs was staying but did not find him. Shortly after, however, Jacobs was reported to be “staggering” down Loop Road.

Skroski said Jacobs was “belligerent and confrontational” with him and another Phippsburg officer, the Bath police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to assist.

Jacobs allegedly claimed he was not the driver, but Skroski said multiple witnesses identified him and the key in Jacobs’ pocket allegedly opened and started the truck.

Jacobs was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where he remained Monday detained on a probation hold, Skroski said.

