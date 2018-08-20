Maine firm adds $20 million contract to provide IT support to US Army

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 20, 2018 2:31 pm

A Rockland-based technology company announced Monday that it has won a $20 million contract to provide the U.S. Army Cadet Command with information technology support services.

The contract awarded to Penobscot Bay Media will run for three years. The contract is one of the largest contracts Penobscot Bay Media has received since its founding in 1999, according to the company’s president, Ann Yahner.

“It’s a $20 million contract, and for a small company in Rockland, Maine, I think that’s pretty good,” Yahner said.

U.S. Army Cadet Command is headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and is responsible for the oversight of all U.S. Army Senior and Junior Level Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), according to a news release from Penobscot Bay Media.

Through the contract Pen Bay Media will serve as IT support for the command center, including services such as providing a tech help desk, network support and system and software upgrades.

Yahner said a majority of the contracts that her firm services are with the three branches of the federal government.

