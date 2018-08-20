Central Maine
Wilton woman accused of burning house down following argument

Franklin County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13
Angie Clark, 38
By CBS 13

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a Wilton woman was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Investigators say 38-year-old Angie Clark was arrested after she was released from MaineGeneral in Augusta and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

The fire happened on Aug. 6 at a home at 732 Industry Road in Farmington, which was owned by Robert Nadeau.

Police say Clark and Nadeau had a verbal argument at the home and when Nadeau left, Clark set the house on fire before leaving the scene.

The house was a total loss, investigators said.

Investigators said they found her the next day and took her to the hospital for an evaluation.

Clark’s bail was set at $10,000.

