August 19, 2018
Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

Marie D. De Jesus | Houston Chronicle via AP
Attorney Michael Avenatti talks to the media in Houston, Aug. 14, 2018. Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is weighing an outsider Democratic bid for the White House.
The Associated Press

GREENFIELD, New Hampshire — Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.

Avenatti is scheduled to attend the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will contribute to efforts in the county to elect Democrats.

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state. Avenatti also recently visited Iowa, which holds the caucuses that signal the beginning of the presidential nomination process.

Avenatti has gained national attention for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which the president denies.

