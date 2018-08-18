Charges dropped against Maine man in fatal boat crash

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

The Associated Press • August 18, 2018 2:58 pm

ALFRED, Maine — Charges have been dropped against a Maine boat operator whose twin brother was killed in a 2016 crash on Mousam Lake in Shapleigh.

The York County District Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against 33-year-old Jonathan Beattie, of Sanford, after a judge granted a motion to suppress results of a blood test.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Beattie had faced charges of manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence.

Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan wrote that without the defendant’s blood test and statements the state couldn’t meet its burden of proof “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jeffrey Beattie died after he fell off the bow and was run over by the boat operated by his brother, Jonathan, in May 2016. He died later at a hospital.

