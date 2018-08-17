Selectmen spike plan for mini golf at former Route 1 rest area

Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star

By Donna Buttarazzi, York County Coast Star • August 17, 2018 5:53 am

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday rejected the proposal for a mini-golf course at the former Route 1 rest area and issued a new request for proposals (RFP) for the property.

The proposal for an 18-hole miniature golf course was the only application submitted to the town during the recent RFP process for the purchase of the former rest area.

Tim and Beth Fossett, owners of The Lighthouse, a lighting fixture shop at 88 York St., adjacent to the rest area, turned in the development plan for the property — which the town has been trying to sell since voter approval in 2014. The Fossetts offered $115,000 for the land, which is the same price the property went under contract for in 2016. That contract fell through and the parcel went out for bid again earlier this spring.

Beth Fossett addressed the board Tuesday, noting that one of the reasons they came forward with the plan for miniature golf was that “this is a really tough piece of property. There are wetlands and vernal pools, and this was an opportunity to work around all of those things.”

The proposal has come under fire from residents in the York Street area, citing concerns of increased traffic, noise and light pollution in the area near their homes. Supporters of the proposal have taken to social media saying more affordable, fun destinations are needed in Kennebunk for both local and visiting families.

Selectman Shiloh Schulte made the motion to reject the proposal saying zoning compliance was the biggest obstacle. Chris Cluff and Blake Baldwin were the two dissenting votes. The proposal does not comply with the current zoning regulations, and would have required an ordinance change approved by voters in order to move forward.

“It doesn’t conform to our ordinance, so I feel the best thing to do is to put it back out to bid again,” Selectman Ed Karytko said.

The board met in executive session with town counsel prior to Tuesday’s board meeting around legal rights and responsibilities of the town before voting 5-2 in open session to reject the miniature golf proposal.

Beth Fossett said Thursday that they aren’t sure if they will submit a new proposal for the parcel of land under the new RFP process.

“We are a little bit shell-shocked and stung. We need to take a deep breath and hit the reset button before we make any further decisions,” she said.

