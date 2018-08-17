Sanford duo accused of delivering meth to doughnut shop

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • August 17, 2018 5:17 pm

Maine State Police say two Sanford residents have been arrested for allegedly delivering meth to a Biddeford doughnut shop.

Officials say they have been investigating the sale of methamphetamine in Sanford for months.

Thursday, police say 25-year-old Brittany Avanzato and 30-year-old Christopher Rock were delivering 6.5 grams of meth at a Biddeford doughnut shop.

[VIDEO: Woman describes her struggle with meth addiction]

Police say they also found 1.2 grams of cocaine base and 3.5 grams of meth is Avanzato’s vehicle.

Both suspects were transported to York County Jail. Their bail has been set at $10,000 cash each.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.