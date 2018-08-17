Maine news you need to know for Friday

Sharon Kiley Mack | BDN Sharon Kiley Mack | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 17, 2018 8:13 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s throughout the state, with thunderstorms in the evening.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Tilted tower of Bucksport to be straightened

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–It’s time for the infamously tilted tower of Bucksport’s town-owned former seminary to be righted, thanks to emergency repairs.

The wooden support beams of the 178-year-old tower, a national historic landmark visible from miles away, are rotting. They are a safety threat and need immediate replacement, town Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Hammond said.

The building, left derelict for about 20 years, came within a town councilor’s vote of being razed in 2014 before residents eager to save the structure raised money to fund partial repairs.

State: Baileyville mill has a history of wastewater leaks

–The leak of more than a half-million gallons of wastewater last week at a Baileyville mill is the third such leak that has occurred at the mill in the past two years.

Twice during a five-day stretch in September 2016, burst pipes at the mill leaked a combined total of more than 3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater.

Inaugural Corporal Cole 5K and half-marathon expect 1,000 competitors

Jeff Pouland | Morning Sentinel via AP Jeff Pouland | Morning Sentinel via AP

–More than 1,000 runners will descend on Norridgewock Sunday to compete in the 1st annual Corporal Cole 5K and half-marathon road races. The events will pay tribute to Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene P. Cole of Norridgewock, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25. Proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund being established in Cole’s name.

Milbridge doc planning a run against Collins reprimanded for unprofessional conduct

–Dr. Cathleen London has entered into a consent agreement with the state medical licensing board that prohibits her from prescribing methadone and places her license to practice medicine on probation for an indefinite period of time.

Nine complaints about London were received in late 2016 and throughout 2017. The complaints included that she reportedly let her dogs roam her office, criticized patients’ support of President Donald Trump, was rude to patients, other physicians and pharmacists and allegedly violated rules of the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Program.

Colleagues pay tribute to Chris Cousins

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–As the Bangor Daily News staff continues to mourn the loss of political reporter Chris Cousins, who died Wednesday, his longtime editor Robert Long penned a touching tribute in memory of his best friend.

“Chris made a point of befriending security guards, cafe cashiers, committee clerks and the other regular folks who do the quiet work to make the State House function. It helped him as a journalist — ‘because they know everything’ he would say — but hanging with them was easy for him because they were his kind of people. No pretentiousness. No agenda. That was Chris.”

It was a strange day in court Thursday for one of Maine’s district attorney candidates

–On the second day of a hearing to decide whether Seth Carey will be allowed to continue practicing law, a forensic psychologist described the Republican DA candidate as narcissistic and said he makes “poor decisions.”

Additionally, the woman accusing Carey of sexual assault testified that he stole her cellphone. And it turns out, he did have it with him in the courtroom. But he said she abandoned it at his home.

Do this: Your Maine weekend guide

Kevin Bennett | BDN Kevin Bennett | BDN

–The first ever Elvis Con will be hosted by Bangor Beer Company on Saturday night, featuring an Elvis costume contest, an Elvis karaoke competition, Elvis dance-offs and impression contests, and various peanut butter and banana food specials. The same night, Fortnight GameNight will kickoff at the Cross Insurance Center. Elsewhere around the state, there’s the Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival at the Topsham Fairgrounds and the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival. Plus, loads more that you won’t want to miss.

In other news…

Maine

Maine ethics regulators vote to reopen taxpayer campaign funding for 2018 races

Belfast fish farm opponents blast zoning changes

Lawyer says DHHS will hire public health nurses

Bangor

Man located in Maine after going missing overnight

New barbecue food truck sets up shop at the Bangor Waterfront

Bangor hasn’t had a family shelter in more than a decade. This organization wants to open one

Business

CMP falsely blamed high bills on customers, lawsuit says

Union president hopeful Consolidated Communications won’t lay off call center workers

Developers break ground on project to build nearly 100 units of housing on former farmland

Opinion

A new Lyme vaccine is in the works. Let’s not repeat history.

We need standards on who can vote. Citizenship is a good one.

An aquaculture opportunity that doesn’t pollute, but renews our seas

Sports

Rockport MMA fighter, soon to turn 54, prepares for ‘retirement party’ bout on Bangor card

UMass shuts out UMaine in women’s soccer opener

UMaine men’s basketball team drops exhibition opener in Costa Rica

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.