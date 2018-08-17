Portland assistant city manager out after 3 months

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • August 17, 2018 2:49 pm

An assistant city manager who Portland hired in May is out of that job, according to a city spokeswoman.

It is unclear whether Mona Bector was fired or resigned after less than three months on the job, and the city isn’t saying what happened.

“I can confirm that she is no longer employed by the city,” spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Friday afternoon. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bector, who could not be immediately reached for comment, came to Portland City Hall from a consulting company in the Boston area, and worked in the governments of New York state and New York City before that.

Her departure comes two weeks after former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck began work as an assistant city manager. Both he and Bector were paid $140,000 annually.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.