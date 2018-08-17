Camper crashes after driver falls asleep, stalling Route 1 traffic

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County News • August 17, 2018 11:19 am

The driver of a pickup truck towing a camper on Route 1 fell asleep and went off the road, slowing traffic at the Nobleboro-Waldoboro line for about an hour the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 16.

Anthony C. Limanni, 69, was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra north on Route 1, towing a 2004 Airstream camper, when he fell asleep, according to Officer Larry Hesseltine, of the Waldoboro Police Department. The truck left the road on the northbound side. The driver overcorrected and the truck crossed both lanes of traffic, coming to a stop across the southbound lane and shoulder.

Anthony Limanni’s wife, Harriet Limanni, 66, was a passenger in the vehicle. Neither were hurt, Hesseltine said.

Items in the bed of the pickup truck fell onto the road, including a kayak, Hesseltine said. There was damage underneath the camper and two of the truck’s tires were flat.

Firefighters directed traffic, using the northbound shoulder as the northbound travel lane and the regular northbound lane as the southbound lane.

Hillside Collision Center towed the truck and camper.

In addition to the Waldoboro Police Department, the Nobleboro and Waldoboro fire departments were at the scene.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.