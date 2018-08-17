Maine forest rangers investigating trash dumping

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • August 17, 2018 10:06 am

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Maine Forest Service is searching for the person or people responsible for dumping a large amount of trash on a gravel road.

The Kennebec Journal reports the trash was found on a wooded portion of Clay Road in Fryeburg this week. The trash included cardboard boxes and plastic waste.

No arrests have been made. Forest rangers say they have some strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine Forest Service.

