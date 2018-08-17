Lewiston-Auburn
August 17, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Maine forest rangers investigating trash dumping

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Maine Forest Service is searching for the person or people responsible for dumping a large amount of trash on a gravel road.

The Kennebec Journal reports the trash was found on a wooded portion of Clay Road in Fryeburg this week. The trash included cardboard boxes and plastic waste.

No arrests have been made. Forest rangers say they have some strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine Forest Service.

Comments

