Lewiston-Auburn
August 17, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Poll Questions | Bucksport Tower | Seth Carey | Belfast Fish Farm
Lewiston-Auburn

Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival kicks off Friday

WGME | BDN
WGME | BDN
The 26th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston kicks off Friday.
By CBS 13

LEWISTON — Friday is the kickoff of the 26th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston.

This year’s theme is “Rock around the Park.”

It’s going on all weekend long with balloon launches around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. all three days.

The festival is offering rides, and tethered rides. There will also be other activities, such as music, food and craft vendors.

The balloon launches each day will be weather permitting.

The festival is one of the largest events in the area and a key fundraiser for a number of nonprofit and community groups.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like