Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival kicks off Friday

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 17, 2018 12:59 pm

LEWISTON — Friday is the kickoff of the 26th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston.

This year’s theme is “Rock around the Park.”

It’s going on all weekend long with balloon launches around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. all three days.

The festival is offering rides, and tethered rides. There will also be other activities, such as music, food and craft vendors.

The balloon launches each day will be weather permitting.

The festival is one of the largest events in the area and a key fundraiser for a number of nonprofit and community groups.