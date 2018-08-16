Hancock ATV crash injures two

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 16, 2018 4:20 pm

Updated: August 16, 2018 4:25 pm

A man and a woman who were injured Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed remain hospitalized Thursday in Bangor.

Eric Butters, 50, of Hancock and Pamela Jordan, 60, of Lamoine were thrown from the ATV soon after 8 p.m. when it rolled on or near B&B Drive in the town of Hancock, according to Maine Warden Service.

Butters suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Lifeflight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Jordan also was injured and was transported by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth before being transferred to EMMC, warden service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald said Thursday in a statement.

Both were listed in fair condition at EMMC Thursday afternoon.

The ATV is a maroon, 2018 Can-Am 650 Outlander 4-wheel ATV, according to MacDonald.

“The investigation is ongoing while game wardens determine contributing factors that lead to yesterday’s crash,” he said.

