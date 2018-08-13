Officials perplexed as 11 seals found dead on Saco beaches

Josh and Melanie Rosenthal | Creative Commons 2.0 Josh and Melanie Rosenthal | Creative Commons 2.0

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • August 13, 2018 5:08 pm

Eleven dead seals were discovered on Saco beaches Monday morning, leaving local officials bewildered, the Journal Tribune reported.

Saco Parks and Recreation Department Director Ryan Sommer told the newspaper that 10 of the animals were pups while one was an adult. Most of them — eight — were found at Kinney Shores, while the other three were discovered at Bayview Beach, he said.

A volunteer from the rescue group Marine Mammals of Maine inspected the seals, Sommer said, but he added that it was unlikely they would be able to determine a cause of death and none of the bodies were saved for testing. Saco public works crews disposed of the seals, Sommer told the Journal Tribune.

The seals were washed ashore along with heavy amounts of seaweed, Sommer said, and as there was no storm offshore, town officials are unsure what caused the numerous seal deaths or heavy seaweed.

Just more than a week earlier, a baby seal battling a respiratory infection was found on Long Sands Beach in York. The animal was taken to the Marine Mammals of Maine’s facility in Harpswell, where it is currently receiving treatments.

The organization told NECN that it is seeing a significant increase in the number of distressed seals along the Maine coast, having treated about 60 so far this year, compared to about 40 in 2017. Marine Mammals of Maine, which runs entirely on donations for its operating costs, told the regional news network that it has already spent its full animal care budget for the year.

