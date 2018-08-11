Governor waives fees for residents to go to Maine parks

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

The Associated Press • August 11, 2018 10:25 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage is waiving state park fees for residents as a show of appreciation.

His office said that day use fees will be waived for residents at Maine State Parks and Historic Sites from Saturday, Aug. 11, through Labor Day.

LePage said it’s a way of saying thank you to the public after record-breaking attendance levels beginning in 2010. He said in a statement to “please take this opportunity to visit a Maine State Park or Historic Site and make some memories with family and friends.”

There are a few exceptions, including Scarborough Beach State Park, Fort Knox, and Baxter State Park. Federal sites are also exempt. The waiver doesn’t apply to camping fees.

