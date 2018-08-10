Windham native 8-over par when play suspended at PGA Championship

Brynn Anderson | AP Brynn Anderson | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 10, 2018 8:55 pm

Windham native Shawn Warren managed to play just four holes during the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri on Friday because of storms that suspended play.

The 33-year-old Warren — just the fourth Maine native to qualify for the PGA Championship along with Tim Angis, Hampden’s John Hickson and Hermon’s Mike Baker — was 1-over par on the round and 8-over par for the tournament.

Warren is making his debut in the PGA Championship, the fourth and final major on the PGA Tour.

Warren and playing partners J.J. Spaun and Mikko Korhonen teed off at 3:27 p.m. and began on the back nine. They will complete their round beginning Saturday morning.

Warren bogeyed the 10th hole before registering pars on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

He shot a 7-over par 77 Thursday with a birdie, nine pars and eight bogies.

American Spaun birdied two of the four holes to get to 3-under par, but Korhonen was 2-over par through four to fall to even par.

The projected cut line is even par 140.

Warren is in elite company at 8-over par as Bubba Watson and Paul Casey, ranked 14th and 15th in the World Golf Ranking, respectively, each finished their second round at 8-over par and won’t be around for the weekend.

They were tied for 140th among the 156-man field.

Warren, the assistant pro at the Falmouth Country Club, earned his spot in the PGA Championship during the PGA Professionals Championship Tournament in Seaside, California, in June.

He was one of 20 golfers to qualify and did so with a birdie putt on the first playoff hole. He went into the playoff with eight other golfers. They were vying for five spots.

