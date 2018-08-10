Men jump into Maine pond to rescue toddler from sinking car

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

The Associated Press • August 10, 2018 4:18 pm

WINDHAM, Maine — Police in Windham, Maine, say two men jumped into a pond to save a 2-year-old who was strapped in a vehicle that rolled into the water.

Police say Edward Hallett was outside his Subaru Outback when it began moving.

They say he and another man jumped into Pettingill Pond to get the child out and to safety before the vehicle sank late Thursday afternoon. The youngster was unhurt.

Police determined that the incident was an accident and no charges were filed. The vehicle was removed from the pond on Friday.

