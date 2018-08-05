Man’s body recovered on Saco River bank

Courtesy of Fryeberg Police Department Courtesy of Fryeberg Police Department

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • August 5, 2018 12:37 pm

Updated: August 5, 2018 1:12 pm

A New Hampshire man on a canoe trip with friends was found dead on the shore of the Saco River early Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, a medical emergency call involving a canoeist near mile 14 of the Saco River was placed to the Fryeburg Police Department, who responded in an airboat with paramedics, Fryeburg police Chief Joshua Potvin said.

A 28-year-old male of Nashua, New Hampshire, was found dead outside his tent on the beach when police arrived. He was on a canoe-camping trip with a group of friends when he died, Potvin said.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

