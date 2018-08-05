Meteorologists confirm microburst in New Hampshire

The Associated Press • August 5, 2018 12:50 pm

The National Weather Service has confirmed that heavy damage around New Hampshire’s Sawyer Lake in Gilmanton was caused by a microburst.

Meteorologists from the department surveyed the area Saturday afternoon. Officials say the microburst packed winds of 70 mph to 80 mph.

The storm hit Saturday evening, knocking down trees in Gilmanton and knocking out power. There was also storm damage elsewhere around northern New England.

Brenda Viglienzoni tells WMUR-TV there was hail the size of ice cubes and that it “sounded like a freight train.”

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said it will release a full report about what happened on Monday.

