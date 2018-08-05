New England
August 05, 2018
New England

Land purchase protects 783 acres in northern New Hampshire

Jim Cole | AP
Jim Cole | AP
Leaves begin to change color along the Presidential Range in the White Mountain National Forest, visible from Hart's Location, New Hampshire, Oct. 9, 2013.
The Associated Press

Hunters, hikers and horseback riders will have greater access to nearly 800 acres of land in northern New Hampshire thanks to partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The land — 180 acres in Stark and 603 acres in Milan — is located within and next to the White Mountain National Forest. Officials say the purchase will help connect the towns to snowmobile trails, rivers and hiking paths. Members of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation helped secure funding for the program, noting the significant role outdoor recreation plays in the state’s economy.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund uses money from offshore oil and gas royalties to protect natural resources and recreational access. It will it expire this year unless Congress reauthorizes it.

Comments

