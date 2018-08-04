New Zealander wins Maine’s Beach to Beacon 10k road race

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

BDN staff and wire reports • August 4, 2018 11:31 am

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A New Zealander has won the Beach to Beacon 10k road race in Maine.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jake Robertson finished Saturday with an unofficial time of 27 minutes, 36 seconds. Twenty-year-old Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei (TOO’-ee) of Kenya was the first woman across the finish line with an unofficial time of 31:21.

In the race for Maine’s top finishers, 23-year-old Ryan Smith of Farmington took the men’s race in 30 minutes, 50 seconds, coming in 27th place overall. On the women’s side, Michelle Lilienthal, 36, of Portland took the title in 36:15, placing 124th overall.

Bangor runner and Saint Agatha native Tracy Guerrette took third in the race for Maine’s fastest woman, in 36:54, placing 152nd overall.

More than 6,500 runners participated in Maine’s biggest road race, which was the brainchild of Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Samuelson created the 6.2-mile race that starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Fort Williams, home to the Portland Head Light. It follows her old training route growing up in Cape Elizabeth.

