Local sports: Preseason notices; golf scores; harness racing results

August 3, 2018 9:54 pm

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will hold its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Mount Desert Island

BAR HARBOR — Any new student, regardless of grade, who plans on participating in any fall extracurricular activity — football, soccer, cross country, cheering, volleyball or golf — must attend a mandatory meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Higgins-Demas Theatre. Questions should be directed to Mr. Dow at bdow@mdirss.org. At least one parent must attend this meeting with their child in order for the student to start the fall season on Aug. 13. All freshmen, juniors and any new students must have an updated physical dated after July 1, 2018. Free physicals are offered at the high school. Parents must upload permission form and proof of insurance to RankOne. Please do not bring paper copies to Wednesday’s meeting. Student ID numbers for new students will be available at the Aug. 8 meeting. MDI will hold sports informational meetings as follows, Aug. 8: football, at Higgins-Demas Theatre; girls soccer, at library; cross country, Room 132; Aug. 13: Golf, at Kebo Valley clubhouse, 4 p.m.; boys soccer, baseball field, 5 p.m.; Aug. 14: Volleyball, Room 132, 6 p.m.; cheering, Room 132, 6:15 p.m.

Orono

ORONO — Orono High School’s preseason begins with the annual Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Athletes must have the following mandatory paperwork completed by Monday, Aug. 13: signed co-curricular contract; completed white medical card; completed green physical form.

The daily practice schedule is: field hockey, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-10:15 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m., team meal, and 6:30-8 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club.

Golf

MSGA Senior Tour

At Lake Kezar CC

GROSS 55-64: Daniel Falcone 70, Len Cole 71, Paul Nichols 73, Tom Foley 73; NET: Gary Auger 65, Richard Boutin 66, Steve McCarn 66, Tom Greer 66; GROSS 65-69: Reid Birdsall 71, Roland Cote 73, Mark Cuneo 76; NET: Tom Bachelder 64, Vic Gaudreau 65, David Ertz 67, Steve Mitchell 67; GROSS 70 and over: Fred J. Fasulo 73, Darrell Herbert 77, David Day 78; NET: Dick Gammon 64, Frederick Kent 65, Steve Norton 66; TEAM GROSS: Daniel Falcone, Tom Chard, Tom Foley, Phil O’Hearn 62, Len Cole, Tom Ellsworth, David Day, Tom Bean 64; NET: Jack Milo, Vic Gaudreau, Rick Fortier, Chip Larlee 56, Mark Hampton, Steve Norton, Skip Waltz, Tom Greer 57, Paul Robinson, Steve Shugars, Gary Auger, Paul Robinson 58; GROSS SKINS: None; NET: No. 1, John Driscoll 2; No. 3, Bob Blais 2; No. 9, Mark Hampton 2; No. 11, Jack Milo 2, No. 12, Michael Caron 1; PINS: No. 5 Cy Thompson 4-10; No. 7 Tom Chard 2-4; No. 12 Reid Birdsall 8-3; No. 16 Michael Caron 3-0

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw:.1. Rick Robertson, Wayne Harriman, Dickie Reed, +12, 2.Tim Gallant, Jim Hancock, Dickie Reed,+10, 3. Bob King, Phil Newbury, Ed St Heart,+5, 4. (tie) John Richards,Pete Beatham, Dawn England,+3; Bob King, Deb Rowe, Don Goodness +3, 6. Pat Davis, Bruce Dunifer,Ralph Holyoke, +2, 7.Robbie Robinson, Kermit Bailey, Dick Crawford,+1, 8. Duane Hanson, Bob Sekera, Don Rowe, Even, 9. Chris Dunifer, Dave Barber, Jim Blakeman,-3. Pins: No. 7.Duane Hanson 4-1 1/2, No. 9. Steve Smith 12-2, No. 16.Don Goodness 0-9; High Stableford: John Richards and Jim Hancock, +7.

At Kebo Valley

Green Mountain Results — 1. 110 points: Hank Tibbets, Timothy VanderPloeg, Nate Rand, Albert Brum. 2. 108 points: Tim Mayo, Jake Blaisdell, Robert Hanscome, Laurence Van Peursem; Gross Skins: 5. Tim Buell, 13. Wyman Tapley, 17. Wyman Tapley; Net Skins: 4. Robert Hanscome, 8. Ron Tibbetts, 9. Tony Demuro; Pins: 4. Tony Demuro 12-10, 6. Gary Kut 22-7, 9. Tony Demuro 3-4, 15. Ron Tibbetts 24-2

Harness racing

Northern Maine Fair

At Presque Isle

Friday’s results

First, Trot, $6,000

Namesmuscle, Mm. Athearn 7.80-3.60-2.80 Trotalot, J. Dunn 6.20-2.40 Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith 2.10

T-1:59.3; Qu. 1-2, $12.20; Ex. 1-2, $84.20; Tri. 1-2-3, $31.20

Second, Pace, $3,300

Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher 3.60-2.40-2.10 Downeast Foxy Lady, Mm. Athearn 2.40-2.10 Windmere Ryder, D. Deslandes 2.10

T-2:01.4; Qu. 2-4, $8.40; Ex. 2-4, $16.20; Tri. 2-4-3, $144.20; DD 1-2, $16.20

Third, Pace, $3,700

Keemosabe, Pb. Sowers 2.60-2.40-2.20 Artzuma, R. White 3.00-2.60 Miss Paula D, N. Grass 2.40

T-2:00; Qu. 3-5, $7.00; Ex. 3-5, $13.60; Tri. 3-5-4, $26.40

Fourth, Pace, $3,100

JK Allnitelong, G. Mosher 4.00-3.00-2.60 Catchajolt, D. Deslandes 3.60-3.00 Ebandtheboys, P. Reid 5.20

T-1:58.1; Qu. 5-7, $5.60; Ex. 5-7, $17.60; Tri. 5-7-2, $292.60

Fifth, Trot, $4,700

Moon Dance, D. Deslandes 6.60-3.40-2.40 Beer League, J. Beckwith 7.40-2.60 Sharp Edge, Mp. Sowers 2.80

T-2:02.1; Qu. 2-3, $14.00; Ex. 2-3, $48.20; Tri. 2-3-5, $133.40

Sixth, Pace, $4,100

Kehmmywood, Md. Cushing 4.20-3.00-2.80 U Cant Fix Stupid, D. Deslandes 5.00-2.60 Real Bigg, Mm. Athearn 3.80

T-1:56.3; Qu. 3-4, $10.40; Ex. 3-4, $29.60; Tri. 3-4-1, $286.00

Seventh, Pace, $6,000

Jimmy C R, G. Mosher 6.60-3.20-2.80 Bet You, Md. Cushing 2.60-2.40 Falcon’s Luke, Mp. Sowers 2.40

T-1:55.3; Qu. 3-5, $4.40; Ex. 3-5, $14.60; Tri. 3-5-4, $20.00

Eighth, Pace, $3,100

Quincy, Mp. Sowers 3.60-2.80-2.40 Putnams Legacy, D. Deslandes 3.40-2.40 Magical Alex, Mm. Athearn 3.00

T-1:59; Qu. 1-7, $5.20; Ex. 7-1, $11.80; Tri. 7-1-2, $44.20; DD 3-7, $12.40; Total Handle: $13,314

Topsham Fair

Sunday’s starters, 5 p.m.

First, Trot, $10,364

Pembroke Dancer, D. Ingraham Lilly Longwood, E. Davis Jr. Sweet Amy O, J. Beckwith Shesaharleygirl, Mm. Athearn June Carter Cast, G. Mosher

Second, Pace, $2,600

Tumblin’ Dice, E. Davis Only Way I Know, R. Lanpher III Herzon, Z. Gray Noble’s Grand Slam, Mp. Sowers Brew, A. Richardson Rock Baby Rock, G. Mosher Reagans Conquest, J. Douglas Southwind Inferno, N. Graffam

Third, Pace, $3,500

Big Thinker, A. Harrington Dedododo Dedadada, E. Davis Jr. Gimmie Me Some Lovin’, R. Cushing Mikey Boy, N. Graffam Fountain Square, G. Mosher Gold Star Roger, Mp. Sowers

Fourth, Pace, $2,800

Hurrikaneeilishlyn, T. Hudson Randsom Blizzard, J. Beckwith Luv A Lot Hanover, Mp. Sowers Emma’s Fairytale, R. Cloutier Jr. Funny Lena, G. Mosher Dandy’s Beauty, D. Deslandes Shesjustadelight N, R. Cushing Southwind Marilyn, E. Davis Jr.

Fifth, Trot, $10,657

Justahayfer, E. Davis Jr. Myreh’s God Son, R. Cushing He’salilbitnoble, Ma. Athearn Pembroke Boss Man, N. Graffam Mouthpiece, Mk. Athearn Cinamatic Venture, G. Mosher

Sixth, Pace, $2,600

Zoe Blue Chip, C. Cushing Real Yankee, N. Graffam My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers Ideal Legacy A, G. Mosher Remix, T. Hudson Lotta Richness, E. Davis Jr. Bad Moonshine, D. Ingraham

Seventh, Trot, $10,589

Dualpatwitchwoman, E. Davis Jr. Wild Bandita, Mk. Athearn Peregrine Elanas, D. Ingraham Sister Longwood, G. Mosher Wakefield Silver, I. Davies American Flambe, R. Cushing

Eighth, Pace, $3,600

Cevina De Chakrika, Ma. Athearn Love That Badlands, Pb. Sowers Lucksgottachange, D. Ingraham Briar Creeks Angel, E. Davis Jr. Ashlee’s Cool Gal, G. Mosher Five Cent Deposit, Mp. Sowers

Ninth, Pace, $3,500

Quarter To Noon, Ma. Athearn No Humble Jumble, G. Mosher Sometime Always, J. Beckwith Real Kits, Mp. Sowers Stonebridge Satire, D. Ingraham

Tenth, Pace, $3,200