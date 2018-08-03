Husson men’s basketball team adds guard from Alabama

Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

BDN Sports • August 3, 2018 5:24 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University has added its first men’s basketball recruit from the state of Alabama.

The Eagles have received a commitment from Victor Wilson, a 6-foot guard from Munford, Alabama. He becomes the sixth player to commit for the 2018-2019 season.

Wilson is a shooting guard who played for coach Raphael Graves at Sacred Heart Catholic School. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds to help lead the team to a 23-10 record and its fourth straight Class 1A state championship.

Wilson, who connected for 104 3-pointers at 46 percent accuracy, was named first-team All-Area and All County.

“Victor is a shooter, a tough, hard-nosed player,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said in a release. “Victor plays both ends of the floor and isn’t afraid to get dirty. We are excited to add to our [geographic] diversity in this year’s class.”

Wilson joins Justice Kendall, Isiah Hart, Brett Cunningham, Ian McIntyre of Hampden Academy and Trey Sibert in the Eagles’ 2018 recruiting class.

DeBeck to head Husson volleyball

Pat DeBeck has been appointed as the interim head coach of Husson’s volleyball program.

He replaces Taylor Roland-Buohl, who held the position for two seasons

“I look forward to coaching a special group of women this year, getting to know the Husson community and this athletic department,” DeBeck said in a release.

DeBeck, the winningest (193-141) and most successful (.578) coach in program history, has spent 15 seasons at Husson overall, including 14 as the head volleyball coach. He returned to Husson as an assistant coach prior to the 2017 season after coaching at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine from 2013-2016.

DeBeck led the Eagles to three 20-win seasons in 2004 (21-11), 2005 (a program record 22-8) and 2007 (20-11) and the program’s only conference regular-season title in 2008.

Thomas hires Kriegel

WATERVILLE, Maine — Ali Kriegel has been promoted to interim head softball coach at Thomas College.

Kriegel succeeds Terry Parlin, who announced his retirement this week after 10 seasons directing the program.

Kriegel has been on the softball staff for five seasons, serving most recently as associate head coach during the 2018 season. Under her guidance, the Terriers earned their first NCAA tournament appearance after capturing the 2017 North Atlantic Conference title.

Kriegel also spent six seasons on the Thomas field hockey staff under head coach Andrea Thebarge.

“Thomas College and the softball program have had a huge impact on my life and I am so excited to lead this team,” Kriegel said in a release.

Kriegel graduated from Thomas in 2011 with a B.A. in psychology and earned her Master of Business Administration through Thomas’ accelerated MBA program in 2012.

