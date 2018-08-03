Desert of Maine attraction up for sale

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 3, 2018 3:46 pm

FREEPORT, Maine — A well-known tourist attraction in Maine is up for sale after 15 years.

The owners of the Desert of Maine in Freeport are ready to sell their home and the dunes that have attracted thousands of visitors.

The 40-acre property is being offered for $725,000. It includes surrounding trails, a 48-site camping area, a gift shop and a 225-year-old barn.

The owners say they hope whoever buys the desert will keep it as a unique attraction.

“I think they will,” owner Gary Currens said. “There’s so much history and geology here, that they’d be kinda crazy not to, but a lot of people have their own different ideas.”

Gary and Ginger Currens say it’s time to start thinking about retirement. They say the Desert of Maine is a great educational tool, teaching kids about geology and the history of the area.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.