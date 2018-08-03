President of Bridgton, Rumford hospitals resigns

Maine Public | MPBN Maine Public | MPBN

By Patty Wight, Maine Public • August 3, 2018 2:37 pm

The president of Bridgton and Rumford hospitals, David Frum, resigned this week, just one day after the board of the hospitals’ parent company, Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), affirmed their support for CEO Jeff Brickman.

Medical staff at Bridgton, Rumford and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston recently made no-confidence votes in Brickman.

The chair of the Central Maine Healthcare board responded this week in an email to staff, saying that it was addressing concerns by adding three board seats for the chiefs of staff at each hospital.

A CMH spokesperson issued a statement Friday thanking Frum for his eight years of service.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.