On Deck, a sports calendar for Aug. 2, 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 2, 2018 7:00 pm

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Camp of Champs Basketball Skills Academy by Bangor Christian School graduate Randy Dunton, head boys coach at Liberty High School in Bedford, Va., will be held Aug. 13-16, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Open to boys and girls entering grades 3-12, limited to 50 campers. Cost of $65 includes T-shirt, individualized instruction, contest and awards. Dunton played college basketball and has coached at the high school and college (Liberty University) levels. For information contact Dunton at 434-841-9999 or edunton@bedford.k12.va.us . Make checks payable to Randy Dunton.

CANOE RACING

ORONO — Stillwater River Community Paddling hosted by Orono Paddlers on Aug. 2, 9 and 16 at Brownie’s Park, Bennoch Road. Racers check in 5:30-6 p.m. with start roughly at 6:15 p.m. for 4.5-mile race or 2-mile family tour. Bring your own boat and equipment or take a seat in a war canoe provided by Penobscot River Keepers, including paddles and personal flotation devices. Parking in dirt lot or on side of Noyes Drive, but not on Bennoch Road. Donations supporting the Orono Paddlers Brownie’s Park Project are appreciated. MaCKRO’s K1/C1 Championship will be held Aug. 9 and a kids’ Cardboard Canoe Carnival at 5 p.m. and MaCKRO’s K2/C2 Championship event are set for Aug. 16. Visit Orono Paddlers on Facebook or oronopaddlers.org for updates.

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more information at woodlawnmuseum.com

CROSS COUNTRY

BUCKSPORT — Dynamic Duo Cross-Country Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Bucksport High School’s three-mile cross-country course, which is 99 percent groomed gravel and grass and is well-marked. The male-female relay race is the only one of its kind in eastern Maine. Registration at 7 a.m. at Bucksport High School football field, $20 per couple. Contact Chris Jones for information at 469-9901 or chris.jones@rsu25.org .

DISC GOLF

ORRINGTON — Brewer Federal Credit Union will hold its fourth annual Disc Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at DR Disc Golf; registration 8-8:45 a.m., play begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine, three-person, best-throw team format, $15 per person, discs provided, bug spray recommended; singles will be placed on a team; Brewer Federal Credit Union will provide pizza and drinks after the tournament, all proceeds will go to the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign to End Hunger; for information or to register, visit www.BrewerFCU.org/disc-golf-tournament.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — The Bangor chapter of Maine Football Officials will begin classes for prospective officials on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at Bangor High School. The course meets for 10 weeks. New officials are welcome and will be encouraged to referee middle school and youth league games this fall once the basic rules are covered. New officials are needed, so if you enjoy football and want to be involved in the game, please call Doug Ferguson at 974-7969 or by email at tankferguson9@gmail.com

GOLF

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 8th Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield. Many past and new inductees will be on hand including. Cash prizes, skins game, two hole-in-one prizes, $10,000 cash (sponsored by Par & Grille of Caribou) and 2018 Honda Civic (Griffith Honda of Presque Isle); four-person oldsmobile scramble, 11 a.m. (U.S.) shotgun start, registration 10-10:45 a.m, field is limited to the first 40 paid teams; proceeds benefit the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s effort to establish its wing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or go to the MBHoF website at www.mainebasketballhalloffame.com

CLIFTON — The 2nd annual Ladies Invitational Team Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, at Sawmill Woods Golf Course, 800 Airline Road; Registration 8 a.m., shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The format is four-person scramble, registration deadline is Aug. 8. Entry fee of $35 includes cart, 18 holes of golf, snacks and light lunch, and individual and team prizes. To register, visit the Sawmill Woods pro shop or call Barbara at 735-8772. Individuals may be placed on teams by contacting Barbara.

ORRINGTON — Third annual Rodney Mann Memorial Backwards Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, Aug. 11; $40 without cart, $50 with cart, includes lunch; Contact Pine Hill Golf Course at 989-3824 or Pat Tait at 478-4927. Money raised will go to a graduating student-athlete from Orrington attending Brewer High School.

HERMON — Special Olympics Maine 4-person scramble tournament, Aug. 26 at Hermon Meadow Golf Club; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start; $240 per foursome includes golf, cart, coffee, donuts, lunch; contests for closest to the pin, long drive and straight drive; $10,000 hole-in-one prize; Casino hole, 50-50 raffle and 50-50 putting and chipping contests; prizes to top three gross and top three net and first-place women’s team; hole sponsorships $50; for information or to sign up, contact Tracy Gran Jr. at 207-307-9198 the course at 207-848-3471; for donations contact Christopher Waltz at 207-570-3840

SCARBOROUGH — Women in Family Business nine-hole golf scramble with men, part of the Wine & Nine series, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Nonesuch River Golf Club, 304 Gorham Road. Women’s Wine and Nine program members play free. Others pay $35, which includes golf, cart and a beverage. To register visit https://instituteforfamilyownedbusiness.wildapricot.org under events.

PICKLEBALL

GREATER BANGOR — Here is the open drop-in pickleball schedule for the Greater Bangor area at Armstrong Tennis Center (ATC), Newport Recreation Center (NRC), Skehan Recreation Center (SRC), Old Town-Orono YMCA (OTOY): Sundays 4-7 p.m., all levels; Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels, (OTOY); noon-2 p.m., all levels (SRC); 6-8 p.m., all levels, (OTOY); Tuesdays 8:30–9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC), through July 3; 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC), 5-8 p.m., all levels (ATC); 6-7:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); Wednesdays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); 1-2:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); 5-8 p.m., experienced (ATC); Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC); 6-8:30 p.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); Fridays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC), 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (ATC)

ROAD RACING

DOVER-FOXCROFT — 21st annual Pony Pride 5K Road Race, sponsored by Will’s Shop and Save and held in conjunction with Foxcroft Academy’s Alumni and Dover-Foxcroft Homecoming Weekend, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4; register 7-7:45 a.m. at the FA Track Building; first mile is relatively flat, second mile a slight upgrade, third mile varying terrain and last 200 meters finishes on Foxcroft Academy’s track; $12 for preregistrants, $36 for a family of four; day of race $15 and $42, respectively; t-shirts to first 60 registrants, cash prizes for top man, woman and fastest FA grads,send signed entry form with check payable to: Foxcroft Academy c/o George Rolleston, 975 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

HERMON — Dysart’s to Danforth’s annual 5K Road Race and Blueberry Pie Challenge to benefit Hermon High School’s Varsity Cross-Country Team, Saturday, Aug. 4, at Dysart’s, Cold Brook Road. Registration 7:30 a.m. for $15. Walk begins 8:30 a.m.; run at 9 a.m. Finishes at Danforth’s on Main Street. For an extra $10, run two miles, eat a slice of homemade blueberry pie and finish the race. Male and female winners of the pie challenge will receive $50 gift card. Male and female race winners receive $50 gift card. Free t-shirts for first 40 registrants. Additional shirts available for sale. Contact Megan McCarthy at 521-4664 or mccarthym@hermon.net .

BANGOR — Annual Bangor Labor Day 5-Mile Road Race, 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, starting and ending at Bangor Parks and Recreation Center, 647 Main St. Race-day registration 7:45-8:45 a.m., $25. First 100 pre-registered by Aug. 13 receive commemorative T-shirt. Register online at www.BangorParksandRec.com or visit the office. Male and female age divisions, trophies and prizes; call 992-4490.

MADISON — Double B Equine Horse Rescue’s Run for the Horses 5K, and 1K for kids, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Hight Chrysler Dodge, 507 Lakewood Road. Fee $15 in advance, $20 after Sept. 1, $5 for participants under age 10. T-shirts for first 150 entrants, giveaways; awards to top three males/females overall, age groups and physically challenged. Participants who raise $50 or more by Sept. 1 will have their entry fee refunded. Walkers and pets welcome. Registration: runsignup.com/Race/ME/Madison/RunForHorses5K . Questions, email karenrapallo@gmail.com .