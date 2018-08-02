Local sports: Golf scores; preseason notices; auto racing, harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 2, 2018 9:57 pm

Golf

LOCAL

At Northport GC

Scotch Foursome — Gross: Terry Whitney, Roxie Whitney (31); Net: 1 Phil Bowen, Joan Bowen (18), 2 Jim Boulier, Brenda Boulier (19), 3 tie Scott Benzie, Shirley Caler, Slim Peaslee, Barb Peaslee (20), 5 tie Tony Gilmore, Myndee Gilmore, Bob Barrett, Brenda Barrett (21.5), 7 Hagen Chase, Lisa Chase (22)

At Lucerne GC

Thursday Senior Scramble — 1st Mark Pierce, Ken Goldstein, Martin Bernard, Don McCubbin (-7); 2nd Barry Harris, Ed Lachance, Ralph Alley, Russ Black (-6); Ben Sawyer, Robin Young, Mac Cassell, Bob Tweedie (-6); (tie) Bill Ferris, Jim Mabry, Richard Baker, Paul Gallant (-5); Bruce Blanchard, Dana Corey, Randy Irish, Tom Diriamo, Buck McKenney (-5); Bob McKenney, Jim Sylvester, Jim Bonzey, Alan Gray (-4); Rich Skorski, Dale Anthony, Bob Fraser, Whitney Lavene (-3); Ted Browne, Jim Awalt, Mike Dore, Phil Carroll (-3); Bill Brooks, Ron Allen, Bob Gray, Royce Morrison (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bruce Blanchard 9-8, No. 6 Bruce Blanchard 5-4

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Athleen McRae Memorial, Net: 1. Donni Witham 68, 2. Joyce Cooley 71, 3. (tie) Kathy Harper, Jan Staples 72, 5.(tie) Bobbie Andrus, Joni Hall 73; Pins: No. 5 Faith Vautour 19-6, No. 10 Mary Clewett 58-10, No. 18 Bobbie Andrus 26-7

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. (tie) Lou Rosebush, John Gallant +12, Aaron Newcomb, Brian Treadwell +12, 3. (tie) John May, Larry Laplant +11, Kenny Taylor, Steve Caouette +11, 5. Roy Engstrom, Ed Baum +10, 6. (tie) Tracy Gran, Jr., Ed Hallett +9, Marty Drew, John Olesniewicz +9, 8. Bruce Ellis, Steve Tinto +7; Pins: No. 3 Doug Chambers 1-3, No. 16 Kenny Taylor 7-0, Skins: No. 8 Alden Brown, No. 13 Allen Hussey, No. 14 Tim Newcomb, No. 17 Roy Engstrom, No. 18 John Ewer

At Bangor Municipal GC

Ladies Day — Fifty Shades of Green Tournament: 1. Liz Coffin, Carole Cook, Beverly Dubay, Gwen Archambault 255. 2. Judy Richard, Gloria

Attenweiler, Robin Ashe, Marilyn Hughes 262. Pins: No. 3 Judy Richard 8-11, No. 6 Liz Coffin 21-3, No. 11 Sherrie Thomas 14-4, No. 14 Darthea Tilley 20-7, No. 16 Sue Collins 7-9

At Kebo Valley

Mens Twilight League — Point Quota Sweeps: 1. Jeff Wooster +4, 2. Jim Barkhouse +3, Dick Collier +3, Basil Eleftheriou +3, George Merrill +3, Thom Wheatley +3, Chris White +3, 7. Peter Richardson +2, Scott Richardson +2, Josh Shelton +2; Pins: 6. George Merrill 5-3, 9. Josh Shelton 4-9

At Dexter Muni GC

Ladies Day Skins — Pat Tobin No. 6, 5; No. 9, 7; Charlotte Violette No. 1, 7

Senior Scramble —

D Richardson, Joe Knapp, Joe Keaveney, George Prince 30; Al Martin, Gary Sawyer, Ken Pooler, Urban Clukey 31

Two-Man Scramble –Gross: Shane Baxter, Rick Sherburne and Jaymis Dugans, Ray Mountain and Josh White , Sean Farnsworth 31; Net: Mike White, Josh White 29; Ryan Wilks, Jason Clukey 30; Rick Smith, Jim Hartford 32; Pins: No 13 Sean Farnsworth 35-4, No. 17 Shane Baxter 16-9

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will hold its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Orono

ORONO — Orono High School’s preseason begins with the annual Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Athletes must have the following mandatory paperwork completed by Monday, Aug. 13: signed co-curricular contract; completed white medical card; completed green physical form.

The daily practice schedule is: field hockey, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-10:15 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m., team meal, and 6:30-8 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penobscot Valley Country Club.

Auto racing

Speedway 95

At Hermon

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros: 1. Dustan Durrell, Newburgh; 2. Danielle Beale, Hampden; 3. Gil Cote, Newburgh; 4. Scott Bonney, Stetson; 5. Robert Mushero, West Enfield

Kenny-U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 2. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 3. Alvin McNevin, Holden; 4. Doug Woodard, Plymouth; 5. Glenn Yachanin, Orland

Harness racing

Northern Maine Fair

At Presque Isle

Friday’s starters, 2 p.m.

First, Trot, $6,000

Namesmuscle, Mm. Athearn Trotalot, J. Dunn Booyah TJ, J. Beckwith Carbon Footprint, G. Mosher Axios, Mp. Sowers

Second, Pace, $3,300

Better Fly Boy, P. Reid Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher Windmere Ryder, S. Trites Downeast Foxy Lady, Mm. Athearn Missbiglee, R. Armstrong Iloveroses, Mp. Sowers Primos Last Rodeo, D. Dickison

Third, Pace, $3,700

Rule The Air, D. White Ashtoreth Hanover, K. Hafford III Keemosabe, Pb. Sowers Miss Paula D, N. Grass Artzuma, R. White

Fourth, Pace, $3,100

Midnight Mass, J. Beckwith Ebandtheboys, S. Trites Handsoffmycanoli, Mp. Sowers The Wizsell of Odz, Md. Cushing JK Allnitelong, G. Mosher Chasen Cancun, Mm. Athearn Catchajolt, D. Deslandes

Fifth, Trot, $4,700

Sim Brown, G. Mosher Moon Dance, D. Deslandes Beer League, J. Beckwith Barbells, D. White Sharp Edge, Mp. Sowers

Sixth, Pace, $4,100

Real Bigg, Mm. Athearn Regal Delight, Mp. Sowers Kehmmywood, Md. Cushing

4.. U Cant Fix Stupid, D. Deslandes

Respectable Dream, G. Mosher

Seventh, Pace, $6,000

American Flight, D. Deslandes Dansan Carruso, J. Beckwith Jimmy C R, G. Mosher Falcon’s Luke, Mp. Sowers Bet You, Md. Cushing

Eighth, Pace, $3,100

Putnams Legacy, D. Deslandes Magical Alex, Mm. Athearn Allcardsallthetime, G. Mosher Poocham Pal, J. Ramsdell Daydreamer Jo, K. Chase When in Doubt, J. Beckwith Quincy, Mp. Sowers

Thursday’s results

First, Pace, $2,700

Hurrikaneeilishlyn, T. Hudson 7.40-2.40-2.20 Tweedled Tweedledum, Mp. Sowers 2.20-2.10 Make Magic, K. Hafford III 2.20

T-2:01.1; Qu. 3-5, $4.20; Ex. 5-3, $15.20; Tri. 5-3-2, $35.40

Second, Pace, $3,000

Palm’s Beach, D. Deslandes 8.20-3.40 Vegas Strip Three, Mm. Athearn 3.00 Baywood Shadow, Mp. Sowers

T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-3, $15.80; Ex. 3-1, $32.60; DD 5-3, $25.00

Third, Pace, $2,200

My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers 4.80-2.80-2.10 Roddy’s Nor’easter, G. Mosher 2.60-2.10 Remix, T. Hudson 2.10

T-1:57.3; Qu. 3-4, $3.40; Ex. 3-4, $9.00; Tri. 3-4-2, $27.20

Fourth, Pace, $3,000

Sir Jake’s Z Tam, D. Deslandes 3.40-3.20-2.20 Pembroke Maverick, H. Campbell 4.00-3.00 Skippy, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:58.1; Qu. 3-5, $4.40; Ex. 3-5, $8.60; Tri. 3-5-1, $23.20

Fifth, Pace, $4,000

Ohm Like Clockwork, D. Deslandes 3.60 Nucular Enemy, J. Beckwith Paris Beau, S. Thayer

T-1:59.3

Sixth, Pace, $2,700

Regulus N, G. Mosher 2.40-2.20 In Cahoots, H. Campbell 2.20 Nowhining Bluechip, D. Deslandes

T-2:00.1; Qu. 1-2, $2.60; Ex. 2-1, $3.80

Seventh, Pace, $5,000

Double Joy, Mp. Sowers 3.00-3.40-2.40 Jump Start, J. Beckwith 3.40-3.80 A Hard Days Night, D. Deslandes 3.20

T-1:56; Qu. 3-4, $12.60; Ex. 4-3, $16.80; Tri. 4-3-1, $82.20

Eighth, Pace, $3,000

Lil Miss Snowflake, Mm. Athearn 7.60-4.20-2.60 You’re News, T. Hudson 3.00-2.80 Casimir Nymph, J. Beckwith 4.40

T-1:57.1; Qu. 1-4, $8.80; Ex. 4-1, $24.80; Tri. 4-1-6, $510.60; DD 4-4, $9.00; Total Handle: $10,800