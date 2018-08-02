Police find lizard sunning itself in Maine garden, seek owner

Photo courtesy of South Berwick Police Department Photo courtesy of South Berwick Police Department

By CBS 13 • August 2, 2018 3:46 pm

South Berwick police are searching for the owner of a large lizard found in a garden on Main Street.

They say the lizard was sunning itself near the intersection of Butler Street.

*** FOUND – INFO NEEDED ***Well this was certainly a first! This lizard was found sunning in a garden on Main St…. Posted by South Berwick, Maine Police Department on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Local police urge anyone with information on the lizard or its owner to contact the department.

