August 02, 2018
Police seek help finding Maine teen reported missing

Photo courtesy of the Westbrook Police Department
Bridget Kelley, 16, was last seen on Cumberland Avenue in Portland Wednesday night, according Westbrook police, who are looking for the public's help finding her.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

Westbrook police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teen girl who they say was last seen Wednesday night in Portland.

Bridget Kelley, 16, was reported missing Wednesday after having last been seen on Cumberland Avenue in Portland, Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg said in release to media Thursday.

A photograph of Kelley distributed by police shows her with dark brown hair, but Goldberg said she currently has bright orange hair, a nose piercing and another piercing above her lip.

Police urge anyone who knows of the girl’s whereabouts to contact the department at 207-854-0644.

