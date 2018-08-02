Bicyclist injured after colliding with car in Brunswick

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 2, 2018 1:07 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 48-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car Thursday morning on Pleasant Street near the Brunswick Police Station.

Angela Booker, 41, of Lisbon Falls pulled her 2007 Mercury sedan out of the Coldwell Banker driveway just after 9:30 a.m. and struck a bicycle ridden by John Lockhart, whose address was not listed, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said.

Booker’s vision was obscured by a parked car, Garrepy said, and Lockhart was riding against the flow of traffic.

Lockhart was thrown into the car’s windshield, and taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No charges will be filed, Garrepy said.

