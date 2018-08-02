New York woman accused of Maine slaying appears ready to cut plea deal

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 2, 2018 1:25 pm

The woman charged with murder in the slaying last year of Sally Shaw in Cherryfield is poised to be the star witness in the trial of the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Quaneysha Greeley, 20, of New York City is scheduled to plead guilty to what most likely would be lesser charges on Sept. 19 at the Washington County Courthouse in Machias.

Greeley’s attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth, declined Thursday to comment on a possible deal with the Maine attorney general’s office. Assistant Attorney General John Alsop also refused to comment on the crimes to which Greeley might plead guilty.

Greeley’s co-defendant, Carine Reeves, 38, also of New York City, is accused of shooting Shaw, 55, of New Gloucester in the head on July 19, 2017. Her body was found on Route 193 by a passing motorist, according to previously published reports.

By pleading guilty to lesser charges and testifying against Reeves, Greeley would face less prison time. The penalty for murder is between 25 years and life in prison. The penalty for a Class A crime, including manslaughter, is up to 30 years in prison and the maximum sentence for a Class B crime is 10 years.

Shaw, Greeley and Reeves — who also has lived in Lewiston — allegedly were in the Bangor area dealing drugs in the days before the shooting. A specific motive for the slaying has not been made public, but Reeves was romantically involved with both women, according to court documents.

Reeves and Greeley were scheduled to be tried together for murder in December at the Washington County Courthouse in Machias.

If Greeley enters guilty pleas next month, Reeves would most likely will be tried alone.

Although he has been charged with the Cherryfield homicide, Reeves remained in New York due a pending assault charge in that state. He was convicted in that case last month and is expected to be transferred to Maine after his sentence Tuesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.