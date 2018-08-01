Daycare abruptly closed as state opens investigation

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Bangor Daily News • August 1, 2018 12:01 pm

Updated: August 1, 2018 12:02 pm

A Sanford daycare is closed after state health and human services officials launched an investigation, CBS 13 reported.

A parent told the television station the investigation is based on allegations children were brought to a park and left alone while the daycare center’s son went to buy alcohol.

Faye’s Daycare owner Faye Beety, 79, told CBS 13 her son’s girlfriend also accompanied the children to the park, that she passed a state inspection as recently as June, and that the parent making the accusation owes her money.

But while she defended her business, she also agreed to give up her license to run the facility, CBS 13 reported.

“At my age now, I just don’t want to go through with all this,” she told the station. “I feel bad because, you know, I’m not gonna be able to keep the kids.”

