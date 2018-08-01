Hancock
August 01, 2018
Maine man with Massachusetts shooting conviction pleads to federal gun charge

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

A Winter Harbor man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.

Timothy Daniel Davis, 61, of Winter Harbor pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor to being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He was convicted in 2010 in Massachusetts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to federal court records.

Davis in 2008 fired a rifle from a boat on a pond at a group of people on shore in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to Wicked Local Plymouth. Davis told Massachusetts police at the time that the group had beaten him up a week earlier and was harassing him again and that “he was not going to take another beating,” according to the report.

The most recent charge stems from a 2016 Winter Harbor incident, in which a neighbor told police that Davis had threatened another man while “brandishing” a shotgun. Davis later admitted to authorities that he had a 12-gauge, double-barreled shotgun in a storage compartment in his coffee table in his apartment, according to documents.

Davis faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the gun possession conviction. He was released Tuesday on $10,000 unsecured bond and has agreed to waive his right to appeal his sentence if it is 33 months or less.

A sentencing date for Davis has not yet been set.

BDN writer Judy Harrison contributed to this report.

Comments

